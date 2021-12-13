Here are the steps to take to re-register your SIM

The sim re-registration exercise began from October 1, 2021

Over 5 million SIM cards linked to GhanaCard so far, NCA

Sim re-registration exercise began from October 1, 2021



Exercise to end in March 2022



Government through the National Communications Authority (NCA) in October 2021 began the SIM-re-registration exercise across the country aimed at curbing mobile fraud.



According to government, the exercise when completed will also track and monitor persons using their phones for criminal and illegal activities.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has thus far registered and linked over 5 million sim cards to their respective National Identification Cards also known as the (GhanaCard) as at December 10, 2021.

But how does one get to re-register their sim? GhanaWeb in this article will show you how as provided by the NCA.



Steps to take for SIM re-registration exercise:



Dial the shortcode *404#



Enter Ghana Card Pin (Note: Enter letters and figures without hyphens)



Confirm Ghana Card Pin

Enter Surname



Enter First Name (s)



Enter Date of Birth (Format: DD-MM-YYYY)



Select Sex



Confirm Details

Submit Details Provided After Confirmation



It is important to note:



1: If successful, you will get a confirmation message with a unique code



2: If unsuccessful due to wrong details, you have 3 attempts to answer security questions



Meanwhile, a second stage of the registration process will require users to visit the office of their respective telecom service providers.