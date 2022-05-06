0
Menu
Business

Here are your E-Levy charges and their corresponding amounts

E Levy E Levy Electronic Transfer Levy1.png E-Levy implementation begins

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA begins E-Levy implementation

E-Levy to be charged after GH¢100

GRA begins refunds of wrongful deductions

The Ghana Revenue Authority has begun the implementation of the 1.5% electronic transfer levy. The implementation took off on May 1, 2022.

However, the Authority stated that the E-Levy will be charged after a minimum threshold of GH¢100.

But several complaints have been made by the public about the unlawful charges that they have had to pay even though they made transfers below the minimum threshold.

In response, the GRA noted all those deductions will be refunded.

The GRA also stated that it will intensify education to provide clarifications on the scope of the levy and its guidelines.

In this light, the authority has provided an info graph detailing the various amounts, taxable amounts and corresponding E-Levy charges.



Read the tweet below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
‘If he tries it on me, I will go for him’ – Edudzi Tamakloe warns
Dormaahene tackles Otumfuo again
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Related Articles: