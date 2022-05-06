Here are your E-Levy charges and their corresponding amounts

E-Levy implementation begins

GRA begins E-Levy implementation

E-Levy to be charged after GH¢100



GRA begins refunds of wrongful deductions



The Ghana Revenue Authority has begun the implementation of the 1.5% electronic transfer levy. The implementation took off on May 1, 2022.



However, the Authority stated that the E-Levy will be charged after a minimum threshold of GH¢100.



But several complaints have been made by the public about the unlawful charges that they have had to pay even though they made transfers below the minimum threshold.



In response, the GRA noted all those deductions will be refunded.

The GRA also stated that it will intensify education to provide clarifications on the scope of the levy and its guidelines.



In this light, the authority has provided an info graph detailing the various amounts, taxable amounts and corresponding E-Levy charges.







Read the tweet below:



