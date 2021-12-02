Here are your top fuel stations and their price tags

Fuel prices to go down before end of the year

International crude oil prices have seen some reduction

Fuel prices expected to decrease marginally by the weekend



10 fuel stations that have reduced its prices



Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have started reducing prices of fuel at the pump stations due to the reduction of crude prices on the international market.



The Institute for Energy Studies (IES) has indicated that prices of fuel products will go down by this weekend.



But for now, here are your top 10 oil marketing companies and their prices for petrol and diesel. These prices are the same for both petrol and diesel.

Shell is selling fuel at GH¢6.90



Puma Energy is selling at GH¢6.88



GOIL is selling at GH¢6.85



Petrosol is selling at GH¢6.64.



Allied is selling at GH¢6.83

Benab Oil is selling at GH¢6.83



Total is selling at GH¢6.80



Frimps Oil is selling at GH¢6.78



Zen Petroleum is selling at GH¢6.68



Star Oil is selling at GH¢6.65.