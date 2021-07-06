Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 6

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7641

On the interbank board today, July 6, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9810 and a selling price of 7.9902 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9453 and a selling price of 7.9538.



The Euro is trading at a buying price 6.8366 and a selling price of 6.8438 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8264 and a selling price of 6.8332.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4045 and a selling price of 0.4048 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price 0.4036.