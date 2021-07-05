Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 7

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7641

On the interbank board today, July 7, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7602 and a selling price of 5.7660 to open the 27th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9453 and a selling price of 7.9538 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9289 and a selling price of 7.9380.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8264 and a selling price of 6.8332 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8271 and a selling price of 6.8343.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price 0.4036 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3985 and a selling price of 0.3989.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2410 and a selling price of 71.2930 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2151 and a selling price of 71.3158.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.9956 and a selling price of 96.0912 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 95.9801 and a selling price of 96.0814.