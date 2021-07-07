Here is how the Cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 7

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7640

On the interbank board today, July 7, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price 5.7611 and a selling price of 5.7669 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7612 and a selling price of 5.7670.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price 7.9515 and a selling price of 7.9600 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 7.9810 and a selling price of 7.9902.



The Euro is trading at a buying price 6.8125 and a selling price of 6.8192 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price 6.8366 and a selling price of 6.8438.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4006 and a selling price of 0.4009 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4045 and a selling price of 0.4048.