Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 13

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7800

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7800

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0229 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8549



On the interbank board today, July 13, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7771 and a selling price of 5.7829 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0186 and a selling price of 8.0272 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8512 and a selling price of 6.8585 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price 6.8630.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4012 and a selling price 0.4016 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1073 and a selling price of 71.1315 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1550 and selling price of 71.2968.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price 95.6415 and a selling price of 95.7434 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.5788 and selling price of 95.6736.