Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 14

On the interbank board today, July 14, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7781 and a selling price of 5.7839 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of buying price of 5.7771 and a selling price of 5.7829.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9923 and a selling price of 8.0014 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0186 and a selling price of 8.0272.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8246 and a selling price of 6.8318 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8512 and a selling price of 6.8585.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3954 and a selling price of 0.3957 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4012 and a selling price 0.4016.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1261 and a selling price of 71.2679 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1073 and a selling price of 71.1315.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.0153 and a selling price of 96.1165 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price 95.6415 and a selling price of 95.7434.