Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 16

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at GH¢8.0136p mid-rate

Fri, 16 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢5.7820p

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at GH¢8.0136p mid-rate

• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of GH¢6.8337p

On the interbank board today, July 16, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price 5.7791 and a selling price of 5.7849 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢5.7781p and a selling price of GH¢5.7839p to close the 28th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.

Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0093 and a selling price of 8.0179 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢8.0142 and a selling price of GH¢8.0228.

With the Euro, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 6.8303 and a selling price of 6.8371 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢6.8323p and a selling price of GH¢6.8396.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price 0.3969 and a selling price of 0.3973 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢0.3972p and a selling price of GH¢0.3976p.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.8354 and a selling price of 71.2608 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢71.0275p and a selling price of GH¢71.0950.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.9408 and a selling price of 96.0363 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of GH¢95.9058p and a selling price of GH¢96.0082p.

