Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of July 9

Ghana Cedis The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7802

Fri, 9 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7802

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0041 mid-rate

• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8596

On the interbank board today, July 9, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7773 and a selling price of 5.7831 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7621 and a selling price of 5.7679 to close the 26th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.

Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9998 and a selling price of 8.0084 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9396 and a selling price of 7.9481.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8562 and a selling price of 6.8630 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7959 and a selling price of 6.8026.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4054 and a selling price of 0.4058 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4018 and a selling price of 0.4022.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1550 and a selling price of 71.2968 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of a buying price of 71.2923 and a selling price of 71.3651.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.5788 and a selling price of 95.6736 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4274 and a selling price of 96.5225.

