Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 10

On the interbank board today, June 10, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1178 and a selling price of 8.1265 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1316 and a selling price of 8.1403.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0035 and a selling 7.0104 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0058 and a selling price of 7.0127.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4213 and a selling price of 0.4217 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4236 and a selling price of 0.4240.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2251 and a selling price of 71.4755 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3329 and a selling price of 71.4199.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.5691 and a selling price of 93.6613 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.5384 and a selling of 93.6306.