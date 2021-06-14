Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 14

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7515

On the interbank board today, June 14, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7486 and a selling price of 5.7544 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7488 and a selling price of 5.7546 to open the 24th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1136 and a selling price of 8.1223 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1323 and a selling price of 8.1410.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9561 and a selling price of 6.9636 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9973 and a selling price of 7.0042.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4189 and a selling price of 0.4193 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price 0.4218 and a selling price of 0.4222.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3953 and a selling price of 73.0244 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1894 and a selling price of 71.2833.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 94.1980 and a selling price of 94.2995 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 93.6520 and a selling price of 93.7443.