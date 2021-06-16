Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 16

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7514
• It's trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.1017 mid-rate
• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.9725
On the interbank board today, June 16, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7485 and a selling price of 5.7543 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7485 and a selling price of 5.7543.
Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0974 and a selling price of 8.1060 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1146 and a selling price of 8.1239.
The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9691 and a selling price of 6.9759 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9695 and a selling price of 6.9775.
The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4159 and a selling price of 0.4163 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 0.4191 and a selling price of 0.4195.
The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1566 and a selling price of 71.3739 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2435 and a selling price of 71.4609.
For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 94.0319 and a selling price of 94.1236 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.0103 and a selling price of 94.1182.
