Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 17

On the interbank board today, June 17, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7485 and a selling price of 5.7543.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1103 and a selling price of 8.1190 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0974 and a selling price of 8.1060.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9646 and a selling price of 6.9715 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9691 and a selling price of 6.9759.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4187 and a selling price 0.4192 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4159 and a selling price of 0.4163.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4686 and a selling price of 71.4860 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1566 and a selling price of 71.3739.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 94.0912 and a selling price of 94.1844 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.0319 and a selling price of 94.1236.