Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 17

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7512

• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.9681

On the interbank board today, June 17, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7485 and a selling price of 5.7543.

Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1103 and a selling price of 8.1190 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0974 and a selling price of 8.1060.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9646 and a selling price of 6.9715 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9691 and a selling price of 6.9759.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4187 and a selling price 0.4192 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4159 and a selling price of 0.4163.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4686 and a selling price of 71.4860 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.1566 and a selling price of 71.3739.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 94.0912 and a selling price of 94.1844 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.0319 and a selling price of 94.1236.

