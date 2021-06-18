Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 18

The Euro went up at a mid-rate of 6.8502

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7512

• It trades value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.0083 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 6.8502



On the interbank board today, June 18, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 to close the 24th trade week.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0040 and a selling price of 8.0126 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1103 and a selling price of 8.1190.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8468 and a selling price of 6.8536 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9646 and a selling price of 6.9715.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4071 and a selling price of 0.4075 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4187 and a selling price 0.4192.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3069 and a selling price of 71.3312 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.4686 and a selling price of 71.4860.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.7098 and a selling price of 95.8049 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.0912 and a selling price of 94.1844.