Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 22

On the interbank board today, June 22, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7488 and a selling price of 5.7546 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9989 and a selling price of 8.0075 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9407 and a selling price of 7.9493.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8466 and a selling price of 6.8534 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8208 and a selling price of 6.8275.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4036 and a selling price of 0.4038 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4023 and a selling price of 0.4027.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4571 and a selling price of 71.6310 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2390 and a selling price of 71.3642.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price 95.7126 and a selling price of 95.8077 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.0757 and a selling price of 96.1701.