Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 25

On the interbank board today, June 25, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7513 and a selling price of 5.7571 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7513 and a selling price of 5.7571.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9892 and a selling price of 7.9977 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0329 and a selling price of 8.0415.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8582 and a selling price of 6.8650 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8710 and a selling price of 6.8778.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price of 0.4034 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4053 and a selling price of 0.4058.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2523 and a selling price of 71.4261 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3826 and a selling price of 71.5251.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.5509 and a selling price of 95.6457 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.3731 and a selling price of 95.4675.