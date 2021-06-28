Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 28

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7542

On the interbank board today, June 28, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7513 and a selling price of 5.7571 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7513 and a selling price of 5.7571 to open the 26th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9995 and a selling price of 8.0081 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9892 and a selling price of 7.9977.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8701 and a selling price of 6.8769 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8582 and a selling price of 6.8650.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4078 and a selling price of 0.4081 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price of 0.4034.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1758 and a selling price of 71.3183 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2523 and a selling price of 71.4261.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.3856 and selling price of 95.4800 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.5509 and a selling price of 95.6457.