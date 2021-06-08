Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 8

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7502

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7502

• It trade value against the Pounds Sterling stands at 8.1501 mid-rate



• The Euro, however, went up at a mid-rate of 7.0130



On the interbank board today, June 8, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7473 and a selling price of 5.7531 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 5.7441 and selling price of 5.7499.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1457 and a selling price of 8.1544 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.1383 and a selling price of 8.1470.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0095 and a selling price of 7.0164 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 6.9892 and a selling price of 6.9961.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4253 and a selling price of 0.4256 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 0.4264 and a selling price of 0.4268.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3019 and a selling price of 71.4758 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 71.3416 and a selling price of 71.5156.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.4891 and a selling price of 93.5811 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 93.7604 and a selling price of 93.8529.