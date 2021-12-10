Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 10

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9212

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8181



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.6853



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 10, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9182 and a selling price of 5.9242. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9182 and a selling price of 5.9242. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.37 and sold at a rate of 6.50.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8139 and a selling price of 7.8223 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8115 and a selling price of 7.8199. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6819 and a selling price of 6.6886 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7011 and a selling price of 6.7077. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.15 and sold at a rate of 7.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3700 and a selling price of 0.3703 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3764 and a selling price of 0.3767. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.8321 and a selling price of 70.1125 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0010 and a selling price of 70.1412. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 95.24 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 76.92 Naira for every 1 cedi.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.0709 and a selling price of 98.1692as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.7916 and a selling price of 97.8880. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 96.15 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 90.09 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



