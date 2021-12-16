Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 16

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9391

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8524



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.6860



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 16, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9361 and a selling price of 5.9421. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9301 and a selling price of 5.9361. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.43 and sold at a rate of 6.57.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8482 and a selling price of 7.8566 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8462 and a selling price of 7.8546. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6827 and a selling price of 6.6893 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6975 and a selling price of 6.7042. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.20 and sold at a rate of 7.37.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3666 and a selling price of 0.3670 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3687 and a selling price of 0.3691. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.9601 and a selling price of 69.9769 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.9466 and a selling price of 69.9584. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 95.24 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 76.92 Naira for every 1 cedi.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.0606 and a selling price of 98.1575 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.8427 and a selling price of 97.9406. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 96.15 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 90.09 CFA for every 1 cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.