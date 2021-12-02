Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at December 2

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9182

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8810



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7149



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 2, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9152 and a selling price of 5.9212. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9142 and a selling price of 5.9202. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.35 and sold at a rate of 6.48.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8767 and a selling price of 7.8852 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9008 and a selling price of 7.9099. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.40 and sold at a rate of 8.65.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7116 and a selling price of 6.7182 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7310 and a selling price of 6.7382. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.10 and sold at a rate of 7.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3747 and a selling price of 0.3751 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3708 and a selling price of 0.3711. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.7155 and a selling price of 69.9926 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.9165 and a selling price of 69.9655. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 13.00 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.6388 and a selling price of 97.7348 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.3490 and a selling price of 97.4531. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.40 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 11.10 CFA for every 1 cedi.



