Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 15

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9031

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.9182



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7599



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 15, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9001 and a selling price of 5.9061 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8995 and a selling price of 5.9055.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9139 and a selling price of 7.9224 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8995 and a selling price of 7.9080.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7565 and a selling price of 6.7632 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7621 and a selling price of 6.7688.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3868 and a selling price of 0.3872 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3867 and a selling price of 0.3871.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0378 and a selling price of 70.0717 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.2245 and a selling price of 70.2448.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.9891 and a selling price of 97.0853 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.9089 and a selling price of 97.0049.



