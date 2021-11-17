Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 17

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9042

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 17, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9012 and a selling price of 5.9072 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9007 and a selling price of 5.9067.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9207 and a selling price of 7.9292 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9271 and a selling price of 7.9356.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6909 and a selling price of 6.6975 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7401 and a selling price of 6.7468.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3799 and a selling price of 0.3803 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3876 and a selling price of 0.3880.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0688 and a selling price of 70.0857 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.1357 and a selling price of 70.1526.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 97.9406 and a selling price of 98.0372 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.2249 and a selling price of 97.3216.



