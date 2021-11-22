Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 22

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9113

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 22, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9083 and a selling price of 5.9143. The figures were the same as yesterday’s trading. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.25 and sold at a rate of 6.45.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9532 and a selling price of 7.9624 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9574 and a selling price of 7.9659. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.30 and sold at a rate of 8.65.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6856 and a selling price of 6.6927 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6992 and a selling price of 6.7059. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.05 and sold at a rate of 7.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3761 and a selling price of 0.3765 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3766 and a selling price of 0.3769. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.37 and sold at a rate of 0.46.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0658 and a selling price of 70.0827 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0015 and a selling price of 70.0201. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 98.03 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 80 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.0108 and a selling price of 98.1149 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 97.8179 and a selling price of 97.9157. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 96.15 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 90.09 CFA for every 1 cedi.





Our Forex Bureau Rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



NOTES on NAIRA/CFA Calculation



NOTE on Nigerian Naira:



To calculate Naira buying rate,



(1/(buying rate on site/1000)). For example if rate quoted is 10.2 then effective rate is (1/(10.2/1000)) which Is 98.03.

To calculate Naira Selling rate,



(1/(selling rate on site/1000)). For example, if rate quoted is 10.2 then effective rate is (1/(12.5/1000)) which Is 80.



NOTE on CFA



To calculate CFA buying rate,



(1/(buying rate on site/1000)). For example, if rate quoted is 10.4 then effective rate is (1/(10.4/1000)) which Is 96.15

To calculate CFA Selling rate,



(1/(selling rate on site/1000)). For example, if rate quoted is 11.10 then effective rate is (1/(11.10 /1000)) which Is 90.09.