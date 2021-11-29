Here is the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 29

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9142

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9142

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 7.8804



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.6854



Note that these rates will be different at a forex bureau near you.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 29, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.9112 and a selling price of 5.9172. As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.9092 and a selling price of 5.9152. At a forex bureau in Accra, dollar is being bought at a rate of 6.32 and sold at a rate of 6.47.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8761 and a selling price of 7.8846 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8687 and a selling price of 7.8772. At a forex bureau in Accra, pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 8.37 and sold at a rate of 8.65.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.6821 and a selling price of 6.6887 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.6263 and a selling price of 6.6329. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 7.05 and sold at a rate of 7.30.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3653 and a selling price of 0.3655 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3726 and a selling price of 0.3729. At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.36 and sold at a rate of 0.45.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.9232 and a selling price of 70.0619 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.8674 and a selling price of 70.0315. At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 98.03 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 80 Naira.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 98.0694 and a selling price of 98.1663 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 98.8945 and a selling price of 98.9930. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 96.15 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 90.09 CFA for every 1 cedi.







Our Forex Bureau Rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.