Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 30, 2021, the Ghana cedi has been slightly stable with the dollar rate remaining the same as the previous day.



The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8624 and a selling price of 5.8682 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8624 and a selling price of 5.8682.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.8808 and a selling price of 7.8893 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9376 and a selling price of 7.9462.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8108 and a selling price of 6.8175 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8446 and a selling price of 6.8513.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3867 and a selling price of 0.3870 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3909 and a selling price of 0.3913.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.5045 and a selling price of 70.5505 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.4192 and a selling price of 70.5335.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2166 and a selling price of 96.3113 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.7420 and a selling price of 95.8357.