Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, September 28, 2021, the Ghana cedi has slightly shot up against the dollar.



The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8634 and a selling price of 5.8692 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8624 and a selling price of 5.8682.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9097 and a selling price of 7.9182 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.8808 and a selling price of 7.8893.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7918 and a selling price of 6.7985 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8108 and a selling price of 6.8175.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3903 and a selling price of 0.3906 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3867 and a selling price of 0.3870.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.4107 and a selling price of 70.4874 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.5045 and a selling price of 70.5505.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.4855 and a selling price of 96.5807 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.2166 and a selling price of 96.3113.