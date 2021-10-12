Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies

The Cedi traded against the dollar is at a mid-rate of 5.8688

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8688

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 7.9916



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7915



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 12, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8659 and a selling price of 5.8717. The current figures are the same as yesterday's.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9870 and a selling price of 7.9961 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0046 and a selling price of 8.0132.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7882 and a selling price of 6.7948 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7904 and a selling price of 6.7971.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3927 and a selling price of 0.3930 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3936 and a selling price of 0.3938.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 69.8218 and a selling price of 69.9922 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.3176 and a selling price of 70.4590.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.5381 and a selling price of 96.6319 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.505 and a selling price of 96.6006.