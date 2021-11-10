Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 10

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9023

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 10, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8993 and a selling price of 5.9053 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8993 and a selling price of 5.9053.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9854 and a selling price of 7.9939 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9942 and a selling price of 8.0034.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8298 and a selling price of 6.8365 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8350 and a selling price of 6.8423.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3911 and a selling price of 0.3915 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3949 and a selling price of 0.3953.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0456 and a selling price of 70.0642 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.1811 and a selling price of 70.2150.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.9492 and a selling price of 96.0434 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.8679 and a selling price of 95.9703.



