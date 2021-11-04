0
Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at November 4

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.9012

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, November 4, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8982 and a selling price of 5.9042 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8982 and a selling price of 5.9042.

Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0570 and a selling price of 8.0657 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0281 and a selling price of 8.0367.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8309 and a selling price of 6.8370 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8307 and a selling price of 6.8374.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3808 and a selling price of 0.3812 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3828 and a selling price of 0.3832.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.0654 and a selling price of 70.0841 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.2230 and a selling price of 70.2586.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 95.9422 and a selling price of 96.0279 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 95.9366 and a selling price of 96.0307.

