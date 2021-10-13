Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 13

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8698

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8698

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 7.9785



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.7756



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 13, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8669 and a selling price of 5.8727 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 5.8659 and a selling price of 5.8717.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9742 and a selling price of 7.9828 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9870 and a selling price of 7.9961.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7722 and a selling price of 6.7789 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7882 and a selling price of 6.7948.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3922 and a selling price of 0.3924 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3927 and a selling price of 0.3930.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.4658 and a selling price of 70.4658 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 69.8218 and a selling price of 69.9922.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.7645 and a selling price of 96.8603 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.5381 and a selling price of 96.6319.