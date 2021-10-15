Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 15

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8802

• The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8802

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 8.0450



• The Euro's mid-rate stands at 6.8144



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 15, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8773 and a selling price of 5.8831 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8773 and a selling price of 5.8831.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0407 and a selling price of 8.0493 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0131 and a selling price of 8.0217.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8107 and a selling price of 6.8180 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8028 and a selling price of 6.8090.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3969 and a selling price of 0.3972 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3966 and a selling price of 0.3968.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.3173 and a selling price of 70.3513 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.0010 and a selling price of 70.2765.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2096 and a selling price of 96.3127 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.3368 and a selling price of 96.4246.