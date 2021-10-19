Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 19

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.8822

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 19, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8793 and a selling price of 5.8851 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8793 and a selling price of 5.8851.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.0658 and a selling price of 8.0744 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0875 and a selling price of 8.0962.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8198 and a selling price of 6.8271 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8197 and a selling price of 6.8265.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4003 and a selling price of 0.4007 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4016 and a selling price of 0.4020.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.3393 and a selling price of 70.4804 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.2747 and a selling price of 70.2968.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.0814 and a selling price of 96.1842 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.0898 and a selling price of 96.1856.



