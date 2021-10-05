Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 5

The Cedi's trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 7.9804

• The Cedi traded against the dollar is at a mid-rate of 5.8673

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 7.9804



• The Euro, however, is at a mid-rate of 6.8154



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 5, 2021, the Ghana cedi has slightly shot up against the dollar and other major currencies.



The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8644 and a selling price of 5.8702 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8634 and a selling price of 5.8692.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9761 and a selling price of 7.9847 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9419 and a selling price of 7.9505.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8120 and a selling price of 6.8187 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.7990 and a selling price of 6.8057.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3892 and a selling price of 0.3896 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3938 and a selling price of 0.3941.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.3697 and a selling price of 70.3799 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.4055 and a selling price of 70.4874.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.1997 and a selling price of 96.2943 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.3835 and a selling price of 96.4785.