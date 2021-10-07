Here is the cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at October 7

The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8649

• The Cedi traded against the dollar is at a mid-rate of 5.8678

• Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling went up at a mid-rate of 7.9606



• The Euro's mid-rate also increased to 6.7730



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, October 7, 2021, the Ghana cedi has slightly shot up against the dollar and other major currencies.



The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.8649 and a selling price of 5.8707 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.8644 and a selling price of 5.8702.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 7.9563 and a selling price of 7.9648 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9937 and a selling price of 8.0023.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.7696 and a selling price of 6.7763 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8043 and a selling price of 6.8110.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3889 and a selling price of 0.3893 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3898 and a selling price of 0.3902.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 70.4182 and a selling price of 70.4370 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 70.3901 and a selling price of 70.4583.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.8016 and a selling price of 96.8975 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.3085 and a selling price of 96.4033.