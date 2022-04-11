0
Menu
Business

Here is the list of entities responsible for charging E-Levy – GRA

Mobile Money 750x375.jpeg Entities that will charge E-Levy

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy assented into law

E-Levy implementation to start in May

Transfers up to GH¢100 exempt from E-Levy

Pending the implementation of the electronic transfer levy on May 1, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority has outlined the entities that will be responsible for charging the 1.5% tax.

Head of Compliance, Domestic Tax Revenue Unit at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Victor Yao Akogo, in a JoyNews interview outlined the charging institutions as follows;

1. Electronic Money Issuers such as MTN, Vodafone Cash, AirtelTigo, Zeepay, and G-Money.

2. Payment Service Providers (PSPs) such as E-transact.

3. Banks [Charges applicable on the digital system]

4. Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) Eg: Rural and Community Banks

5. Other institutions prescribed by regulations made by the act.'

According to the GRA, however, it will serve as an intermediary between the entities listed.

The GRA explained, “Once the funds are deducted by the charging entities, we require that within 24 hours, they remit that amount to the Bank of Ghana electronically.”

The Electronic Transfer bill has been assented into law by President Nana Akufo-Addo and will be applicable on electronic transactions above GH¢100 daily.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Related Articles: