Here is the list of insurance/reinsurance companies in good standing

The NIC is entreating the public to visit it's website to verify the status of insurance entities

The Ghanaian public have been advised by the National Insurance Commission to verify and authenticate the status of any insurance entity they intend to conduct business with.

The warning comes after the commission together with the Ghana Police Service effected the arrest of two officials of an unlicensed insurance brokerage firm working under the name Family Fountain Insurance Brokers.



In a statement, the NIC said that the company was operating as an intermediary with the collaboration of an underwriting company.



The two officials according to the NIC’s statement, were working on the premises of the Ayalolo Transport Terminal in Accra Central by serving as intermediary between the unsuspecting insuring public and a known licensed underwriting insurance company.



The Deputy Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, Michael Kofi Andoh, has thus entreated the public to regularly visit the official website of the NIC to verify the status of insurance entities they intend working with.



Find below the list of certified insurance and reinsurance companies as published on the NIC website:



Life Companies



Allianz Life Insurance Ghana Limited



Beige Assure Company



Donewell Life Company



Enterprise Life Assurance Company



Esich Life Assurance Company Ltd.



Exceed Life Assurance Company Limited



First Insurance Company Limited

Ghana Life Insurance Company



Ghana Union Assurance Life Company



Glico Life Insurance Company



GN Life Assurance Limited



Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited



Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Limited



MiLife Company Company Limited



Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Ghana



Phoenix Life Assurance Company



Prudential Life Insurance Ghana



Quality Life Assurance Company



Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited



SIC Life Company Limited

Starlife Assurance Company Limited



Vanguard Life Assurance Company Limited



Non-Life Companies



Activa International Insurance Company-Ghana Limited



Allianz Insurance Company Gh. Ltd



Bedrock Insurance Company Limited



Best Assurance Company Limited



Donewell Insurance Company Limited



Enterprise Insurance Company Limited



Ghana Union Assurance Limited



Glico General Insurance Company Limited



Heritage Energy Insurance Company Limited



Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited

Imperial General Assurance Company Ltd.



Loyalty Insurance Company Limited



Millennium Insurance Company Limited



Multi Insurance Company Ltd.



NSIA Insurance Company Limited



Phoenix Insurance Company Limited



Prime Insurance Company Limited



Priority Insurance Company Limited



Provident Insurance Company Limited



Quality Insurance Company Limited



Regency Nem Insurance Ghana Limited



Saham Insurance Ghana Limited



Serene Insurance Company

SIC Insurance Company Limited



Star Assurance Company Limited



Sunu Assurances Ghana Limited



Unique Insurance Company Limited



Vanguard Assurance Company Limited



Wapic Insurance (Ghana) Limited



Reinsurers



Ghana Reinsurance Company



GN Reinsurance Company Limited



Mainstream Reinsurance



Reinsurance Contact Offices



WAICA Re Corporation Plc

