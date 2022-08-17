0
Menu
Business

Here is the worth of goods Ghana imported from the US in 2021

Gold Cocoa 591x375wwewq Ghana's main exports

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Imports of goods from the United States of America in 2021 amounted to $983million in 2021 the US Department of Commerce has said.

The figure represented a significant rebound from the $828million recorded in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The West African country’s export mainly cocoa, gold, and oil outstripped its imports from the European country by $ 24 million to reach $1.7billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, China topped Ghana’s imports by consisting of 23% followed by the US which constituted 9%.

The rest are India (7%) Belgium (5%); United Arab Emirates (4%); Canada (3%); and the United Kingdom (3%).

Ghana’s top export markets include China, Switzerland, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the US International Trade Administration’s Country Commercial Guide for Ghana, it noted that “Ghana imported $12 billion in all types of services from the world in 2020 and exported approximately $9 billion in the same year.”

According to them, the country’s services imports and exports have grown exponentially in recent years arguably one of the fastest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The growth is led by imports of business services, a category that includes computer and related services, as well as architectural/engineering, legal, accountancy, and advertising services.

They also classified inward travel/tourism, as well as freight services, as other growth areas for Ghana.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Related Articles: