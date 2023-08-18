Here is what to do if you need your passport urgently – Foreign Affairs intensifies efforts

Passports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has asked applicants who have emergency cases to contact the outfit in order to get their passports printed as soon as possible.

The Ministry noted that this was part of efforts to clear backlogs of passports and also sanitize the passport application process.



In a release on August 17, 2023, the Ministry provided the following contact details and asked that “applicants who have emergency cases to contact the Ministry’s Client Service Unit via the following email address and numbers with their contact details and transaction IDs for assistance.



The contact details are as follows:



Email: mailto:ipab@mfa.gov.gh



Mobile numbers

024-091-3284



024-079-3072



020-455-2056



020-455-2750



026-804-9031

026-979-4871



The Ministry has also announced that the highest an applicant must pay for a Ghanaian passport must be GH¢300, which is for a premium service.



The sector minister recently made an unannounced visit to the passport office in Accra where she principally announced the termination of contracts for all contract staff, adding that the move was to sanitize the passport application process.



The minister lamented why citizens should be forced to part with in excess of GH¢2,000 in some cases GH¢3,000 to obtain a passport.



The Ministry has now published how much it should cost for an applicant to obtain the travel document.

It's press release dated August 17, 2023, which gave an email and hotlines to report unsatisfactory service at all Passport Application Centers (PACs) read in part:



The Ministry further wishes to remind the general public that passport applications are made on the passport application portal — passport.mfa.gov.gh and payment for the approved processing fees for the passport is made on the ghana.gov.gh platform based on the following:



i. 32-page booklet - GH¢100.00



ii. 48-page booklet - GH¢150.00



The payment is made ELECTRONICALLY and NOT BY CASH.

