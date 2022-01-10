Here’s how much Ghana is likely to make after winning 2021 AFCON

Sports Minister announces US$25m budget for AFCON, World Cup qualification

Ghana would earn nothing if dropped out of AFCON at the group stage



Prize money for AFCON winner is US$5 million – CAF



Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, is being tipped to earn at Africa's prime football competition, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is being in Cameroon.



The Confederation of Africa on its official website has said there would be no prize reward at the group stage of the AFCON. This implies all of Ghana’s investment would be for nothing should the team be kicked out of the competition at the group state.



Ghana is in a group with Morocco, Guinea and Comoros; a team that looks rather strong on paper.



But should the Black Stars be kicked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage, Ghana would return home with US$1.175 million from the competition.

In the event that Ghana qualifies for the semi-final, the Blacks Stars would earn US$2.2 million if the country is booted out of the competition at that stage.



Should Ghana be able to lift the African Cup for the 5th time, the Black Stars would bring home the US$5 million prize reward.



Also, if Ghana comes 2nd in the tournament, it would earn US$2.75 million.



In addition to the AFCON prizes, the Black Stars are likely to earn money through sponsorships.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Sport, Mustapha Ussif, in 2021 announced a budget of US$25 million for the 2021 AFCON and other national team competitions.



Although the minister did not disclose the specific amount earmarked for the 2021 AFCON, it has been suggested that over US$10 million would be used for the continent's tournament.

Look at the breakdown below as presented on the CAF’s official website:







Watch a live commentary of Morocco vs Ghana at the AFCON2021:



