Here's how much Marwako fast food spent on affected customers

Marwako1212121 Marwarko Fast Food Limited

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We have visited food poisoning victims, Marwako PRO

Marwako takes responsibility for food poisoning of customers

Marwarko restaurant shut down after allegations of food poisoning

One of Ghana's popular food chains, Marwarko fast food came under attack on social media, especially microblogging site, Twitter over mass food poisoning at their East Legon branches.

Some victims experienced terrible happenings to the extent that they were admitted at the hospital.

Reacting to this, the Public Relations Officer of Marwako, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, in an interview with Adom News said about GH¢70,000 has been spent on the medical bills of 53 identified affected customers so far.

"We have spent close to GH¢70,000 from Monday when the issue popped up," Mr Lamptey told the Adom News reporter.

The East Legon branch of Marwako has however been shut down following allegations of suspected food poisoning.

The move, according to the FDA, is to help investigate complaints from customers.

Meanwhile, management of Marwako has apologized to the victims and said strict measures will be put in place to avert future harm.

