Here's how much consumers will pay for electricity, water tariffs

Rain Water File photo

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Monday, August 15, 2022 announced an increment in electricity and water tariffs.

Electricity tariff was increased by 27.15% whiles water tariff was pegged at 21.55%. According to PURC, these new tariffs will take effect from Thursday, September 1, 2022.

GhanaWeb Business in this article breaks down the tariff increment and how much consumers will pay going forward.

If you buy electricity prepaid for GH¢50, you'll soon pay GH¢64 for the same kilowatts. For consumers that buy power for GH¢100, there will be an increment of GH¢27.15peswas. Meaning, the power will be bought at GH¢127.15 pesewas.

Below is a tabular form of the new prices for electricity and water to be incurred on consumers



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that inasmuch as it is not excited with the new tariff announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), it has, however, accepted the increment.

This was made known by the Director of External Affairs, Charles Nii Ayiku, in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story programme on Monday, August 16, 2022.

He assured Ghanaians that ECG will provide reliable power despite the lower tariff approved by PURC.

