Here's how much motorists will pay as road tolls this year

Toll booth

On November 24, 2022, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed government's intention to reintroduce the collection of road tolls across the country.

He noted during the 2023 budget statement in parliament that the move formed part of government's revenue generation plans.



In the latest press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the finance minister wrote to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to confirm the approved fees as tolls on roads and bridges will be reintroduced this year.



According to Ken Ofori-Atta, "It is provided under Section 6 of Act 1080 for the Minister to amend the schedules of the Act to include or exclude MDAs and/or adjust the fees and charges collected by MDCs for their services through a Legislative Instrument when necessary."



"Accordingly, this ministry has initiated steps to provide for foundational rates for tolling of roads and highways as part of the amendments of the Act, pending completion of the process to identify the rods and highways to be affected by the reintroduction of the road tolls as stated in the budget," he added.



The approved fees and charges for motorbike users will pay 50 pesewas instead of 19 pesewas.

Saloon car users will pay a fee of GH¢1 rather than the previous 50 pesewas fee.



Pick-ups/4*4 vehicles, light buses users will be charged GH¢1.50pesewas when the toll booth reopens.



Drivers of heavy buses will also pay GH¢ 2 instead of the GH¢1.50pesewas they used to pay.



For drivers of medium and heavy goods trucks up to 4 axles, the fee to be paid will be GH¢3 instead of GH¢2.



Below is the full list of the fees and charges:









