Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at April 13

Local currency, Cedi

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1125

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2736



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7248



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 13, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1089 and a selling price of 7.1161.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1089 and a selling price of 7.1161. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.60 and sold at a rate of 7.88.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2686 and a selling price of 9.2786 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.2708 and a selling price of 9.2808.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.80 and sold at a rate of 10.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7213 and a selling price of 7.7283 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7424 and a selling price of 7.7501. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.20 and sold at a rate of 8.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4907 and a selling price of 0.4912 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4871 and a selling price of 0.4876.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4576 and a selling price of 58.4942 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4886 and a selling price of 58.5870.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 84.8773 and a selling price of 84.9542 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.60 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



