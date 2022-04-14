Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at April 14

Local currency, Cedi

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1126

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2731



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7170



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 14, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1090 and a selling price of 7.1162.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1089 and a selling price of 7.1161. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.60 and sold at a rate of 7.88.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2681 and a selling price of 9.2780 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.2686 and a selling price of 9.2786.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.80 and sold at a rate of 10.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7131 and a selling price of 7.7208 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7213 and a selling price of 7.7283. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.20 and sold at a rate of 8.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4880 and a selling price of 0.4885 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4907 and a selling price of 0.4912.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4175 and a selling price of 58.5046 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4576 and a selling price of 58.4942.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 84.9597 and a selling price of 85.0445 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 84.8773 and a selling price of 84.9542. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.60 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



