Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at April 20

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1124

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.2422



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6718



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 20, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1160.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1090 and a selling price of 7.1162. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.60 and sold at a rate of 7.85.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2372 and a selling price of 9.2472 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.2681 and a selling price of 9.2780.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.80 and sold at a rate of 10.15.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6683 and a selling price of 7.6753 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.7131 and a selling price of 7.7208. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.16 and sold at a rate of 8.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4751 and a selling price of 0.4756 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4880 and a selling price of 0.4885.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4725 and a selling price of 58.5428 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.4175 and a selling price of 58.5046.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 85.3833 and a selling price of 85.4611 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 84.9597 and a selling price of 85.0445. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.60 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



