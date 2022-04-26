Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at April 26

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1123

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.0444



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.6160



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 26, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1087 and a selling price of 7.1159.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1088 and a selling price of 7.1160. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.60 and sold at a rate of 7.85.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.0395 and a selling price of 9.0492 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.1235 and a selling price of 9.1333.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.60 and sold at a rate of 10.10.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6122 and a selling price of 7.6198 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.6636 and a selling price of 7.6712. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.15 and sold at a rate of 8.45.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4513 and a selling price of 0.4518 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4559 and a selling price of 0.4561.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.4748 and a selling price of 58.5015 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.3617 and a selling price of 58.5754.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 85.3833 and a selling price of 85.4611 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 84.9597 and a selling price of 85.0445. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 11.60 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 13.50 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below: