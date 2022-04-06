Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at April 6

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.1119

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3294



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7723



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you. Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, April 6, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.1083 and a selling price of 7.1155.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.1084 and a selling price of 7.1156. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.35 and sold at a rate of 7.88.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3240 and a selling price of 9.3348 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3163 and a selling price of 9.3271.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.30 and sold at a rate of 10.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7681 and a selling price of 7.7764 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8473 and a selling price of 7.8557. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.10 and sold at a rate of 8.55.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4769 and a selling price of 0.4863 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4838 and a selling price of 0.4851.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.55.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 58.5638 and a selling price of 58.6215 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 58.5011 and a selling price of 58.5883.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 14.50.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.



