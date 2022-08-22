Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at August 22

Local currency, Cedi

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.1491

Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.6253



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 8.1831



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 22, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.1450 and a selling price of 8.1532.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0951 and a selling price of 8.1031. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.97 and sold at a rate of 10.17.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.6201 and a selling price of 9.6305 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7165 and a selling price of 9.7270.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 12.13.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.1790 and a selling price of 8.1871 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2058 and a selling price of 8.2140.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 9.70 and sold at a rate of 10.20.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4788 and a selling price of 0.4792 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4823 and a selling price of 0.4827.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.80.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 52.3297 and a selling price of 52.4205 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 52.7096 and a selling price of 52.8701.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 16.00.



